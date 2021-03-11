Hansal Mehta opens up on directing 'Baai'

Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love—Mumbai is grabbing eyeballs ever since the release of its intriguing trailer. The anthology consists of six beautiful love stories, including Baai, directed by Hansal Mehta. Hansal, who has shown the brilliance of his storytelling in an anthology before with Das Kahaniyaan, is back with this story of love now.

Says Hansal, “If the connection of two souls had to take a tangible form, it would embody itself through love. That’s really what love is—when one is unconditionally accepted without any barriers or prejudices. Baai captures and honours that unconditional love, one that we inherently seek irrespective of the nature of the relationship. It’s an ode to love...”