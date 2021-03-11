Hansal Mehta opens up on directing 'Baai'

Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love—Mumbai is grabbing eyeballs ever since the release of its intriguing trailer. The anthology consists of six beautiful love stories, including Baai, directed by Hansal Mehta. Hansal, who has shown the brilliance of his storytelling in an anthology before with Das Kahaniyaan, is back with this story of love now.
Says Hansal, “If the connection of two souls had to take a tangible form, it would embody itself through love. That’s really what love is—when one is unconditionally accepted without any barriers or prejudices. Baai captures and honours that unconditional love, one that we inherently seek irrespective of the nature of the relationship. It’s an ode to love...”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon
Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea
Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by the P...
Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84
Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...