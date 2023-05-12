Hansal Mehta’s series Scoop, inspired by Jigna Vora’s book, to release on June 2

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s debut series, titled Scoop, is all set to drop on Netflix on June 2. Produced by Matchbox Shots, Season 1 of the series is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.
Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna, who in pursuit of a career-defining story is caught between the nexus of police, underworld, and media, and is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist. Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, Scoop features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...