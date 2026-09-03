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Home / Entertainment / Hanuman Ansh to release globally on September 11 after quietly crossing Rs 61 crore at the domestic box office

Hanuman Ansh to release globally on September 11 after quietly crossing Rs 61 crore at the domestic box office

The film opened to Rs 10 lakh on day one — word of mouth did the rest

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 12:51 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Hanuman Ansh has pulled off one of the quieter box office stories of 2026. The spiritual drama, which opened to just Rs 10 lakh on August 7, has crossed Rs 61 crore net in India over 27 days, entirely on the strength of word of mouth. Producer Hombale Films has now announced a global theatrical release on September 11 through its overseas arm Hombale Overseas.

The trajectory of the film's run tells its own story. Week one brought in Rs 1.08 crore. Week two dropped to Rs 40 lakh. Then something shifted — week three delivered Rs 10.40 crore, and the numbers have held since.

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Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, the revered spiritual leader whose influence has drawn followers from across the world including, famously, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Julia Roberts. In India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also visited Kainchi Dham, the ashram in Uttarakhand associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

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The film was conceived as the first chapter of a trilogy, with a sequel already in development. Hanuman Ansh 2 will explore Neem Karoli Baba's connection to Firozabad, his birthplace, before moving through Agra, Mathura and other locations linked to his spiritual journey.

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