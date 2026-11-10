Happy Birthday, Ashutosh Rana!

Acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana celebrates his birthday today, and the warmest wishes have come from his wife, actor Renuka Shahane. Marking the special occasion, Renuka took to Instagram to share the trailer of their upcoming short film, Tarpan, while penning a heartfelt birthday note for her husband.

“Ranaji, aapko janmdivas ki bahut bahut shubhakamnaen. Yah hamari laghu film 'Tarpan' ka trailer hai. Aapke bahut hi pyare, bhavpurn, gahre, adbhut abhinay ko puri duniya ke saath sajha karne ke liye bahut utsuk hun. Thoda intjaar aur, puri film ke liye,” she wrote.

In her message, Renuka expressed her excitement about sharing Rana's soulful, profound and remarkable performance in Tarpan with audiences across the world, adding that viewers would have to wait just a little longer for the complete film. The birthday wish offered a lovely glimpse into their creative partnership, too.

Over the years, Ashutosh Rana has carved a distinctive place for himself in Indian cinema with his commanding screen presence and ability to bring complex characters to life. From memorable performances in Zakhm, Haasil and Tamanna to more recent projects such as Aranyak, Mulk and Sonchiriya, he has consistently demonstrated his remarkable versatility. Whether playing an intense antagonist or a layered character, Rana has brought a distinct depth and conviction to his roles.

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But there is much more to the acclaimed actor than his screen performances. Rana is also an accomplished writer and a passionate theatre performer. His portrayal of Ravana in the theatrical production Humare Ram has earned considerable appreciation, with the production receiving an encouraging response from audiences in India and internationally.

After captivating audiences in London in July, Humare Ram is now set to make its Australia debut this weekend, with performances scheduled in Sydney and Melbourne. The international journey of the production is another testament to the growing appeal of Indian theatre and its ability to connect with audiences across cultures.

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Interestingly, not everyone may know that Rana is also the author of Ramrajya, a book that reflects his literary and philosophical interests. His engagement with the world of Ramayana and its timeless ideas extends beyond his celebrated portrayal of Ravana on stage, offering another dimension to his creative personality.

From cinema to theatre and literature, Ashutosh Rana has continually explored different forms of storytelling, bringing the same intensity, thoughtfulness and passion to each. As he celebrates another year, we wish this exceptional artiste many more years of creativity, inspiring performances and exciting new ventures.