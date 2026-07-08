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Home / Entertainment / Happy Birthday Dada: Rajkummar Rao unveils first look of as Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming film

Happy Birthday Dada: Rajkummar Rao unveils first look of as Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming film

The biopic Dada to release on May 14, 2027

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:35 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Rajkummar Rao in and as Dada
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On cricket legend Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, the makers of Dada unveiled the first look of Rajkummar Rao as the former India captain, offering fans a glimpse of one of Indian cricket’s most defining moments. The poster recreates Ganguly’s unforgettable celebration at Lord’s after India’s dramatic comeback win over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final, capturing the iconic image of him waving his jersey from the balcony—a gesture that came to embody the fearless spirit of a new era in Indian cricket.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DahMADFpMH1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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The reveal comes just days after audiences witnessed Rajkummar’s portrayal of Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar, making it two vastly different real-life characters introduced within an incredibly short span of time. While one represents the fearless lawyer who fought some of India’s most high-profile legal battles, the other celebrates the life of the man who transformed Indian cricket with his fearless leadership.

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Known for disappearing into every role he takes on, Rajkummar Rao has built an enviable filmography portraying some of India’s most compelling real-life personalities. From his acclaimed performances in Shahid, Bose: Dead/Alive, and Srikanth to now embodying both Ujjwal Nikam and Sourav Ganguly, he continues to push the boundaries of biographical storytelling. Dada marks the seventh biographical role in his diverse filmography.

The Dada reveal, however, met with mixed response. While Rajkummar fans welcomed yet another biopic, some of the Ganguly fans are not happy. “As a Dada fan…This is by far one of the WORST first looks for a biopic I’ve seen...Even AI could probably come up with a more impactful look..it feels underwhelming and team has massive responsibility here..Hoping the film does justice to the legacy of one of greatest cricket captains,” posted a user.

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The film is set to release on May 14, 2027.

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