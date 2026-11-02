Happy Birthday King Khan! Celebrities reveal how the Shah Rukh Khan inspires them

From chasing dreams to redefining stardom, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey continues to inspire. His resilience, versatility and ability to connect with millions make him a timeless icon. Celebrities share the life lessons they draw from his remarkable journey and their favourite films of the superstar.

Dream on

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Shah Rukh Khan understands something fundamental about influence: people may admire your success, but they remember how you make them feel. His wit, eloquence, warmth and ability to connect emotionally with audiences have helped him build a relationship with people that extends far beyond cinema. One of my favourite Shah Rukh Khan films is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film beautifully captures love, family values, and the courage to stand up for what you believe in. - Anjali Phougat

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Self belief

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I believe an actor’s real strength is revealed not only during success but also during difficult phases. I admire his courage to reinvent himself. Swades is one of my favourite film. The film beautifully conveys that success is not just about personal achievements but also about making a difference in the lives of others. I also love Chak De! India for its message of determination, teamwork, and overcoming challenges. - Amal Sehrawat

I feel Shah Rukh Khan has something that goes beyond fame; he has an emotional connection with people. Shah Rukh Khan teaches us that confidence and hard work can take you places you never imagined. His ability to laugh at himself and not take his stardom too seriously is admirable. Among his films, Kal Ho Naa Ho is one that has stayed with me because of its emotional depth and the way it celebrates life, love, and relationships. I also admire Dear Zindagi, where his character helps people look at life from a different perspective. - Sherleen Dutt

Challenge accepted

Films may create a star, but the relationship with the audience is what sustains that stardom. Shah Rukh Khan’s career teaches you to have the courage to dream beyond your circumstances, but also the discipline to keep working when the dream takes longer than expected. I particularly admire Baazigar because it showed Shah Rukh Khan in a completely different light, challenging the conventional image of a romantic hero. Another film I enjoy is My Name Is Khan, which explores themes of humanity, acceptance and standing up against prejudice. - Kislay Dutt

Shah Rukh Khan did not have the traditional film-industry backing so he had to carve out his own identity. Instead of following a conventional route, he took risks and embraced unconventional roles, including anti-heroes in films like Darr and Baazigar. He approached his work with incredible energy and a willingness to challenge expectations. His journey proves that originality cannot simply be inherited; it has to be built through hard work, courage and the ability to keep moving forward despite rejection. One Shah Rukh Khan film I particularly admire is Fan. It explores the complicated relationship between a celebrity and his admirer, allowing Shah Rukh to portray two very different characters in the same film. I also admire Jawan for its powerful storytelling, social themes and action-packed narrative - Gauravv Saxena

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey teaches us that you don’t necessarily need to come from privilege or have connections to dream big. Sometimes, all you have is your talent, your courage, and your willingness to take risks. His journey reminds us that your starting point doesn't have to define your destination. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is definitely be one of my favourites. There is something timeless about Raj and the way he approaches love. He is charming and playful, but when it matters, he stands up for the woman he loves and respects her family's emotions as well. - Gaurav Singh