Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda—The Master in Disguise!

There are actors who play characters, and then there are actors who surrender themselves to them. Randeep Hooda - From undergoing extreme physical transformations and learning new skills to studying mannerisms, accents, body language and the psychology of real-life personalities, Hooda has consistently pushed himself beyond conventional limits. His approach to cinema is almost obsessive in its attention to detail, making him one of the industry's true creative chameleons.

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On his birthday, here are six performances that prove why Randeep Hooda is truly a master in disguise.

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Sarbjit - When the Transformation Became the Character

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Randeep Hooda's portrayal of Sarabjit Singh in Omung Kumar's Sarbjit remains one of the most astonishing physical and emotional transformations in contemporary Hindi cinema. For a man whose character spends years imprisoned, the actor needed to look physically broken by years of incarceration. When the shooting schedule changed, Randeep had barely a month to achieve the required transformation. He lost 18 kg in just 28 days, going from a muscular 94 kg to an extremely emaciated frame.

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But the transformation went far beyond weight loss. Randeep confined himself psychologically to the character's world, adopting the body language and physicality of a man who had endured years of imprisonment and solitary confinement. He later described the experience as mentally and physically difficult, while acknowledging that whatever he went through was only a fraction of Sarabjit's unimaginable suffering.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar - When the Actor Became the Filmmaker

With Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda took his commitment to another level. He wasn't merely portraying Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He also stepped behind the camera as the film's director, while also serving as a producer and co-writer. For the role, Hooda underwent another dramatic physical transformation, losing 26 kg. The prolonged production schedule meant he remained underweight for months, while recovering from a knee surgery, with his weight reportedly reaching around 62 kg. Randeep himself later clarified that reports about surviving solely on a date and a glass of milk were inaccurate and warned against attempting such extreme dieting without medical supervision. He revealed that the prolonged transformation affected his recovery, joints and digestion, and that he even fainted and fell from a horse during the process.

The commitment wasn't restricted to his physique. Randeep immersed himself in researching Savarkar and stayed committed to the character through the film's extended journey.

Extraction - Taking Indian Action to the Global Stage

In Netflix's Extraction, Randeep played Saju Rav, a former Indian Special Forces operative and a morally complex father caught in an international rescue mission. Opposite Chris Hemsworth, Randeep had to match the physical intensity of a large-scale Hollywood action film. He has spoken about the extensive training required for the role and the need to physically build himself up. His preparation benefited from the fact that he had already been bulking up for another role, but the action demands of Extraction required him to train extensively.

What made Saju stand apart was that Hooda refused to treat him as a stereotypical Indian character inserted into a Hollywood film. He saw the opportunity as a chance to represent an Indian action hero on an international scale and brought an old-school, grounded physicality to the part. His hand-to-hand combat sequences with Hemsworth became one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

Main Aur Charles - Becoming Charles Sobhraj From the Inside Out

Playing Charles Sobhraj in Prawaal Raman's Main Aur Charles demanded something more elusive than a physical transformation. it required Hooda to recreate the psychology, charm, voice and mannerisms of one of the most enigmatic criminals of his era.

Randeep meticulously studied Sobhraj's interviews, body language, mannerisms and speech patterns. He worked extensively on the character's Indo-French accent and diction; reports at the time stated that he trained for months with an Alliance Française expert and even practised the accent outside shooting hours.

He also worked on something as subtle as Sobhraj's laugh, explaining that he had to completely alter his own. His preparation became so immersive that he had to eventually tone down the French accent because it had become too strong for an Indian audience.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahai - Building a Fighter From Scratch

Before audiences saw Randeep become the skeletal Sarabjit, he had to transform himself in the opposite direction for Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.

For the role of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Hooda underwent an intense physical transformation, building considerable muscle and strength. His preparation involved approximately four hours of training every day, two hours of mixed martial arts in the morning and two hours of bodybuilding in the evening. He also revealed that the process was extremely gruelling.

The remarkable part was the timing. He shot Do Lafzon Ki Kahani before Sarbjit, meaning he first had to bulk up and then dramatically shed that physique.

Randeep himself acknowledged that gaining the required muscle for Do Lafzon Ki Kahani was, in many ways, even harder than losing the weight for Sarbjit. In the space of a single year, he had to gain and lose around 30 kg of body mass.

Rang Rasiya - Learning the Artist to Play the Artist

In Ketan Mehta's Rang Rasiya, Randeep stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. Instead of simply picking up a paintbrush for the camera, He trained himself in the basics of painting and charcoal art to understand the discipline and movements of an artist. He worked with an assistant of art director Nitin Desai to learn the craft.

The role required him to portray Ravi Varma across different stages of his life, demanding changes not only in his physical appearance but also in his mannerisms and temperament.

It was a quintessential Randeep Hooda approach: if the character is a painter, learn to paint; if he is a fighter, train like a fighter; if he is imprisoned for decades, transform the body and mind; if he speaks with a particular accent, master it.

Laal Rang - The Cult Character That Still Lives On

In Laal Rang, Randeep Hooda once again demonstrated his ability to inhabit characters far removed from conventional heroes. As Shankar, the street-smart, charismatic and morally ambiguous blood smuggler in Syed Ahmad Afzal's film, Hooda brought a distinctive rawness, swagger and dark humour to the character. His earthy Haryanvi dialect, physicality, mannerisms and effortless command over Shankar's world made the character instantly memorable. Over the years, Laal Rang has gone on to develop a cult following, with Shankar becoming one of those rare characters that audiences continue to remember and celebrate long after the film's release.