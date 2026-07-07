Happy Birthday Rishab Shetty: 10 reasons why the National Award winner is much more than just a superstar

As National Award-winning actor, writer, director and producer Rishab Shetty celebrates his birthday, it's the perfect occasion to celebrate not just the phenomenal artiste who redefined Indian cinema, but also the grounded individual who continues to inspire through his work beyond films.

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From creating culturally rooted blockbusters that have become national phenomena to championing education, social welfare and community development, Rishab has built a legacy driven by purpose. While audiences admire him for unforgettable performances and visionary storytelling, his journey off screen is equally inspiring.

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Here are 10 reasons why Rishab Shetty continues to win hearts both on and off the screen.

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From coastal Karnataka to becoming a pan-India phenomenon

Over the last two decades, Rishab Shetty has emerged as one of Indian cinema's most respected storytellers. His journey from the roots of coastal Karnataka to becoming a National Award-winning filmmaker reflects his unwavering commitment to authentic, culturally rooted storytelling that resonates with audiences across the globe.

A filmography that has become a movement

Whether it's Ricky, Kirik Party, Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Bell Bottom, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, or the globally celebrated Kantara franchise, every project has showcased his versatility as an actor, writer, and director. His films don't just entertain—they celebrate culture, identity, and human emotions.

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The Global Success Of Kantara

Few films have left the kind of impact that Kantara has. As actor, writer, and director, Rishab delivered one of Indian cinema's biggest success stories, with the franchise crossing ₹1,500 crore globally. His portrayal rooted in the spiritual tradition of Bhoota Kola earned him the National Award for Best Actor while transforming Kantara into a cultural phenomenon.

Exciting new chapters await

With highly anticipated projects like Jai Hanuman and The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, audiences are eagerly waiting to witness Rishab bring two of India's most iconic figures to life with the authenticity and conviction that have become his trademark.

The vision behind the Rishab Foundation

Away from the spotlight, Rishab, along with his wife Pragati Shetty, founded the Rishab Foundation with the vision of creating meaningful grassroots change. Focused on education, community welfare and social development, the foundation continues to impact countless lives across Karnataka.

A strong advocate for Government school education

Having studied in a government school himself, Rishab remains deeply committed to strengthening public education. Through his foundation, government schools receive better infrastructure, learning resources and support, creating improved opportunities for children from underserved communities.

Helping dreams take flight through scholarships

Believing that talent should never be limited by financial circumstances, the Rishab Foundation actively supports deserving students with scholarships, enabling young minds to pursue education and build brighter futures.

Inspiring the spirit of volunteering

Beyond cinema, Rishab serves as the Brand Ambassador for the International Volunteering Year, encouraging young people to actively participate in community service and nation-building while inspiring a culture of giving back.

Success without losing his roots

Despite becoming one of India's biggest stars, Rishab continues to remain deeply grounded. A devoted family man, he stays closely connected to the traditions, culture and values that shaped his journey, making humility one of his defining qualities.

A legacy that goes beyond awards

With an illustrious career that includes multiple National Awards, State Awards, Filmfare Awards and SIIMA Awards, Rishab Shetty's achievements speak for themselves. Yet, what truly sets him apart is his ability to inspire through both his cinema and his contributions to society.

As Rishab Shetty celebrates another milestone, his journey serves as a reminder that true greatness isn't measured only by awards or box-office milestones. It's reflected in the stories one tells, the culture one preserves and the lives one positively impacts. Here's wishing the visionary filmmaker, powerhouse performer, and inspiring changemaker a very Happy Birthday.