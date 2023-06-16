— IANS

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is feeling “happy, healthy and fulfilled”. The 54-year-old actress is feeling upbeat about life, as she’s “thriving personally and professionally.” Jennifer has been through plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, including high-profile break-ups from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

However, she’s feeling really optimistic about life at the moment and is really happy with where she’s at in her career.

A source shared: “She has been through a lot, but feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.” Jennifer also retains hope that she’ll find love in her 50s… She believes she’ll eventually meet the right person.” Jennifer had previously revealed that she felt better today than she did during her “20s or 30s”.