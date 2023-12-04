Happy in her space

Actress Anupama Solanki feels honoured to be a TV actress because people are influenced by the medium. “Sometimes people love us and sometimes they hate us too because of the characters we play. I feel fortunate that we influence the world and it’s a big opportunity and responsibility to guide our society. I have been addicted to TV dramas since childhood, so I have observed the industry very closely,” she says.

“I did not belong to 90’s TV shows, but later I saw lots of them, including Nukkad natak, Chandrakanta, Ramanyana, Mahabharata, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Byomkesh Bakshi. These were truly admirable,” she says.

Anupama watches TV every day for two hours, engages in 30 minutes of YouTube and spends one hour on social media. About the two things she admires about the TV industry, she says, “There is no vulgar content and the second thing is you become rich working here!”