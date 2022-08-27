Happy time

Kangana Ranaut shared a string of photographs from the sets of her upcoming movie Emergency and said that the most gratifying job in the world is to make movies. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today
Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu
BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad while...
Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner in Sonali Phogat case
The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detaine...