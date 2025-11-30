DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Hard work pays, but it take time'

‘Hard work pays, but it take time’

Updated At : 09:31 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Ssudeep Sahir
Ssudeep Sahir, who has carved a niche for himself with memorable performances in shows like Ayushman, Jab Love Hua and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, reflects on his journey in the entertainment industry with a sense of gratitude and grounded wisdom.

Having spent years navigating the ever-evolving world of television and now embracing the digital wave, Ssudeep believes the essence of survival and success lies in one simple mantra — consistency.

“The biggest lesson is that consistency trumps everything. This career is a marathon of highs and lows. Hard work does pay off, but often not on your expected timeline,” he shares.

For the actor, the secret lies in staying focused on the goal and persevering through every challenge with discipline and faith.

