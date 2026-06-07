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Home / Entertainment / Hardest film yet: Matt Damon on 'The Odyssey'

Hardest film yet: Matt Damon on 'The Odyssey'

The actor said filmmaker avoids using green screen and prefers to keep 'everything real'

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PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:42 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Actor Matt Damon is all set to essay Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" and describes it as the "hardest film" he has ever made.

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The actor said filmmaker avoids using green screen and prefers to keep "everything real".

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"It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff," Damon said in an Instagram clip shared by animal advocacy site The Dodo on Saturday.

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The film, which is set to release on July 17, also features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. It follows the Greek King Odysseus (Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

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