Hardik Verma, aka DJ Lukas, blends electronic music with a strong connection to Indian sounds

At 26, Hardik Verma is turning his passion for music into a career behind the decks, blending Bollywood and Punjabi sounds with electronic music to create high-energy experiences for audiences.

Known professionally as DJ Lukas, shortened for Seleucus, Macedonian Greek general under Alexander the Great and the founder of the Seleucid Empire, a name given to him by his grandfather, Hardik discovered that music offered him a different kind of creative control — the ability to influence a crowd’s energy, get people dancing and connect with thousands through sound.

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A computer science engineering graduate from Chandigarh University, Hardik initially pursued his degree while nurturing his passion for music. But his interest in DJing gradually grew into a serious career ambition. Inspired by international and Indian DJs such as James Hype, Mochakk and Holy Priest, he began learning the craft, developing his mixing skills and understanding how to build a set that keeps audiences engaged.

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For Hardik, DJing is about much more than playing tracks. It is about reading the mood of a crowd, controlling the sound in real time and creating an atmosphere that can bring thousands of people together. His musical approach draws on electronic music while retaining a strong connection to Indian sounds, particularly Bollywood and Punjabi music. A Bollywood lover with an appreciation for traditional Indian music, he hopes to take this fusion to audiences across the country.

His journey has taken years of learning and persistence. Although his family was not entirely convinced about his decision to pursue music at first, their outlook has begun to change as he takes on bigger stages and receives encouraging responses from audiences.

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The positive response at fests and garba events in the tricity strengthened his resolve to pursue DJing more aggressively and explore opportunities beyond India.

Hardik has been building his presence across Chandigarh, Mohali, Delhi and other cities through club appearances, college festivals and large-scale events.

With experience spanning different audiences and event formats, Hardik is working towards establishing a distinct identity as a DJ who can bridge contemporary electronic sounds and India's popular musical traditions. He also sees music production as the next important step in his evolution, allowing him to move beyond mixing existing tracks and develop an original sound of his own.

From an engineering classroom to the DJ console, Hardik Verma's journey reflects the determination to turn a personal passion into a profession — one set, one crowd and one stage at a time.