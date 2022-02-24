Harman Baweja announces remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen' starring Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has joined hands with Harman Baweja for a thought-proving narrative. While the buzz around the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen was high, the duo has finally announced the much-anticipated project.

Director Arati Kadav of Cargo fame will helm the project. Sanya says, “As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than what I would essay in The Great Indian Kitchen. I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it. I am looking forward to working with Harman and Arati.” Harman adds, “There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen. The story stays with you for a long time. I wanted to make it for the pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama. I am super excited to collaborate with Sanya and Arati.” Meanwhile, the filmmaker Arati Kadav said, “I am stoked to work with Harman and Sanya. There is such amazing synergy between us. It is one of the most tightly written scripts I have come across, and I am all set to add my voice to the drama.”