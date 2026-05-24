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Home / Entertainment / Harnaaz Sandhu on her fashion goals
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Harnaaz Sandhu on her fashion goals

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Subhash K Jha
Updated At : 05:45 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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The girl who won the Miss Universe crown, Harnaaz Sandhu, has become a global symbol of grace, confidence and style. Harnaaz, who made her Bollywood debut with a double role in Baaghi 4, continues to inspire fans with her evolving fashion sensibilities that beautifully balance her Punjabi roots with an international perspective.

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