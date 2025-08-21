Harpreet Sandhu’s exhibition, Punjab in Frames, captures the spirit of the land

On the occasion of World Photography Day 2025, the Punjab Arts Council inaugurated a photo exhibition titled, Punjab in Frames, at Kala Sangam, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The exhibition by Harpreet Sandhu has transformed the gallery into a vivid tapestry of Punjab’s timeless spirit, blending art, culture and heritage into powerful visual narratives.

Through carefully curated frames, the exhibition unveils the many hues of Punjab – from the lush green fields that symbolise the State’s agrarian heartbeat, to the centuries-old forts, havelis and gurdwaras that stand as silent witnesses to its glorious past.

The sacred aura of spiritual shrines, captured in serene morning light, resonates with Punjab’s deep-rooted faith, while images of bustling village life, colourful festivals and folk traditions reflect its vibrant rural character.

The collection also highlights Punjab’s agricultural legacy, portraying farmers at work, golden harvests and the indomitable spirit of the land that continues to feed the nation. Each photograph is more than an image—it is a story, preserving the essence of a land known for its resilience, warmth, and cultural richness.

The exhibition drew art enthusiasts, photographers, students, and visitors from across the city, who engaged deeply with the narrative woven through the lens of talented photographers.