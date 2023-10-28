Harrdy Sandhu ready for his first-ever India tour In My Feelings

IANS

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who is best known for his Hindi-Punjabi pop tracks on the music front with chart-topping hits such as Soch, is now all set to embark on his first-ever all-India tour titled In My Feelings.

This new extravagant musical tour will cover cities across India with Delhi as the first stop, followed by Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune and Bhubaneswar. Announcing his tour on Instagram, Harrdy wrote: “‘In My Feelings — My India Tour 2023 tickets are live. As a team, we’ve worked really hard on presenting something new and fresh. I hope you guys like it when you see it in your cities.”

He added: “I’m excited to kickstart my first ever all-India tour. It was long due and I’m happy to finally do it at such an interesting juncture of my career. We are covering different cities pan-India, starting from Delhi, I’m looking forward to it.”

The tour will kick off on November 18 at the national capital right after the Diwali festivities, thus setting the perfect mood for the year end. The show is expected to feature special hydraulic effects in Harrdy Sandhu’s performance, along with multiple backup dancers, promising a unique experience for the audience.