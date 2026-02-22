DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Harrdy Sandhu returns to his soft boy era

Harrdy Sandhu returns to his soft boy era

TNS
Updated At : 05:52 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Harrdy Sandhu
Pop sensation and actor Harrdy Sandhu is set to return to his roots as a leading man in an upcoming Punjabi feature film. The film is expected to star Simrat Kaur opposite him, marking a fresh on-screen pairing.

Touted as a unique story, the project is already generating buzz in the Punjabi film industry this year.

While Harrdy has dominated the global music charts, his return to Punjabi cinema marks a significant milestone. His journey in film has been a blend of high-octane drama and sports biopics and now will be seen in her soft boy era and the fans can’t be more excited

Harrdy’s return to the Punjabi screen marks his lead in the regional industry since his last stint Mahi NRI in 2017. In the intervening years, he made a significant impact in Bollywood, earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of legendary cricketer Madan Lal in the Ranveer Singh starrer 83 (2021), and most recently delivering a raw, intense performance opposite Parineeti Chopra in Code Name: Tiranga (2022).

His untitled project, backed by producer Siddhant Pilania, promises to bring a fresh cinematic flavour to the audience.

While plot details are currently under wraps, the film is set to leverage Harrdy’s massive superstar appeal while leaning into the high-production value. With the deal already finalised, expectations are sky-high for Harrdy’s fans!

