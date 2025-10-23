DT
Home / Entertainment / Harrdy Sandhu, wife Zenith welcome second child

ANI
Updated At : 05:46 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu and his wife Zenith Sidhu have been blessed with their second child. On Tuesday, Harrdy took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans via an adorable post. He shared a picture showing the tiny hands of the newborn, beautifully framed by his hands, his wife’s hands, and those of his firstborn, making it look like a perfect family portrait. “Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone,” he posted. As soon as Harrdy announced the arrival of the baby, fans chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to him and his family. Harrdy Sandhu is best known for his songs Soch, Joker, Backbone, Naah Goriye and Bijlee Bijlee.

