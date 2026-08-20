Harry-Meghan head back to UK post their crashed California dream

After nearly six years in the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to move back to Britain with their two children in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with their decision, The New York Times reported.

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According to the publication, the move would bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to the country they left after stepping away from their royal duties, following years of tension with other members of the royal family.

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King Charles III was informed about the decision on Sunday. The couple's return was not discussed during their meeting with the King earlier this year, according to one of the two people familiar with their decision.

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Harry and Meghan will continue to live as non-working royals and will remain private individuals after moving back to Britain. It is not yet clear where the family will live, but they are not expected to return to royal accommodation.

The couple have two children, Archie and Lilibet, who have spent most of their lives in the US. According to one person familiar with the decision, the children have been enrolled in a school in Britain and are expected to begin classes in September, the publication said.

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Harry and Meghan moved to the US after announcing in 2020 that they would step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. Harry was later stripped of his honorary military titles and royal patronages in 2021.

Their relationship with the royal family has remained strained since then. Harry, spoke about his experience in the royal family in his memoir, Spare. He and Meghan also spoke about their lives as royals during a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Security has also been a major issue for Harry. He has repeatedly said that he did not feel his family would be safe in Britain without police protection. His legal fight over security arrangements continued even after he moved to the US.

Harry and Meghan's move to the US also marked a major change in their public lives. According to the publication, the couple later signed a deal with Netflix and released a six-part documentary series, Harry & Meghan, in which they spoke about their time within the royal family and their decision to leave. Harry also released Spare in 2023.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the reported move, while a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan did not respond to requests for comment, The New York Times said.