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Home / Entertainment / Harry Potter's birthday just got sweeter

Harry Potter's birthday just got sweeter

Celebrate with chocolate treats inspired by the wizarding world

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:50 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The special Harry Potter chocolate collection comes with themed sweet treats and collectibles
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For Harry Potter fans, July 31 has always been a day of celebration. This year, the Boy Wizard's birthday comes with an extra dose of magic—and chocolate. Indian luxury chocolatier éntisi has unveiled India's first officially licensed Harry Potter™ inspired premium chocolate collection, giving fans a delicious way to celebrate the occasion.

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Launched in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the collection blends nostalgia with artisanal craftsmanship, recreating some of the most iconic confectionery treats from the beloved Harry Potter films.

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The collection includes Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Chocolates, Chocolate Frogs, Hogwarts House Chocolates, and the Platform 9¾ Hogwarts Express Bar. Prices start at Rs 129, making the range accessible to fans, collectors and gifting enthusiasts alike.

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A Magical Experience Beyond Chocolate

Every product has been designed as a collectible experience rather than just a sweet treat. Custom-developed moulds recreate the famous chocolates in intricate detail, while the packaging draws inspiration directly from the visual universe of the Harry Potter films.

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Adding to the collector's appeal, each pack contains a keepsake card, encouraging fans to build their own collection—House by House and Frog by Frog—bringing a sense of nostalgia for readers and movie lovers who grew up with the franchise.

The collection is available at éntisi boutiques in Mumbai and Pune, through its dark stores across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru, on the brand's website and exclusively on Blinkit.

A personal dream turned reality

Calling the collaboration a milestone both personally and professionally, Nikki Thakker, Founder and CEO of éntisi Chocolatier, said, "Like millions of people, I grew up on Harry Potter, the books and the films both. The opportunity to reimagine some of its most iconic elements from scratch, and bring them to India, is something I never imagined would become reality."

She added, "Beyond the nostalgia, this collaboration represents a defining milestone for éntisi. Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products in India is a tremendous validation of the craftsmanship, quality and ambition we've spent years building. Every mould in this collection has been custom developed exclusively for Harry Potter because we wanted every detail to feel authentic."

The launch also marks éntisi's formal entry into the licensed chocolate category, which the homegrown luxury brand sees as a key growth avenue.

For fans looking to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with something beyond cake, this magical chocolate collection offers a spellbinding indulgence that's as collectible as it is delicious.

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