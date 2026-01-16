DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Harry Styles announces new album ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’

Harry Styles announces new album ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’

New record to release on March 6, shares announcement on Instagram

PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 02:55 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. Image via Instagram/@harrystyles
Singer Harry Styles is set to release his new album titled “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” on March 6.

Styles, known for tracks such as “As It Was” and “Watermelon Sugar”, shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Thursday. It featured the singer with the title and date of the release written over it.

“’Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’. March 6th,” read the caption.

The 31-year-old singer made his singing debut in 2010 when he auditioned as a solo artist for “The X Factor UK”, following which he formed the “One Direction” group, alongside four other contestants, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

He started his solo singing career in 2017 after signing with Columbia Records and releasing his debut solo single, “Sign of the Times,” in April, followed by his self-titled album later that year.

The upcoming project marks his fourth album.

