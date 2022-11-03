Harry Styles beats Ed Sheeran to become richest UK celebrity aged 30 and under

Singer Harry Styles has topped the list of the richest UK celebrities aged 30 and under for the first time, according to the Heat Rich List. Making his debut on the magazine’s annual list back in 2016, the 28-year-old singer has now broken through the 100 million pounds barrier amassing a 116 million pound fortune to replace 31-year-old Ed Sheeran at the top spot

Style’s fortune increased following the success of his third solo studio album Harry’s House, which spent six weeks at the top of the UK charts, as well as lead single As It Was that topped the US Billboard chart for 15 weeks.

The former One Direction star’s acting career continues to go from strength-to-strength with lead roles in 2022 in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, while he also has lucrative endorsement deals with big brands. Fellow pop star Dua Lipa has also enjoyed a strong rise in this year’s Heat rankings jumping from eighth in 2022 to the number two position with 69.1 million pounds. This is thanks to her hit second album Future Nostalgia, a sold-out world tour and endorsement deals with big companies including Versace, Evian, and Puma.

Model-and-actress Cara Delevingne moves up two spots from last year to third place with 63.8 million pounds. Harry’s former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan sits in fourth position with earnings of 58.4 million pounds. — IANS