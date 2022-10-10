Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee set to rock in Tara Vs Bilal

The first glimpse of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee as Tara and Bilal in Tara Vs Bilal is finally out! The trailer promises drama with an added twist of love in the life of two opposites — Tara and Bilal. Says Harshvardhan, “After my debut, people on social media have been requesting film-makers to cast me in a romantic role again. I am so grateful to the producers for giving the audience a film full of sweet romance after a long time.”

Producer John Abraham adds, “Tara Vs Bilal is a story that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love. I’m extremely glad to have such talented actors on board.”

The film is set in London and teaches you the importance of family, love and overcoming your inner demons. Directed by Samar Iqbal, it is set to release on October 28, 2022. — TMS