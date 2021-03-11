Harvey Weinstein trial to begin on October 10

The trial date for court proceedings for charges of rape and other multiple sex crimes against Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein has been set as October 10, 2022. At a downtown hearing with Weinstein present, LA Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench marked the date for the start of the jury trial. Once jurors are selected, the proceedings are anticipated to take about two months. A spokesperson for Weinstein told, “We have four months to prepare and we are ready to face this and win it.”

Looking at 140 years behind bars if found guilty, Weinstein is facing grand jury indictments of four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, plus one count of sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery in incidents involving five women in L.A. County over a nine-year period. — IANS