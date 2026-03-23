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Home / Entertainment / Haryana Police tightens grip on Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’; 857 links removed, strict action warned

Haryana Police tightens grip on Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’; 857 links removed, strict action warned

Police teams are continuously monitoring digital content and identifying individuals and accounts involved in disseminating the song

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:23 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Rapper Badshah. Image credit: Instagram/@badboyshah
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Stepping up its offensive against the objectionable content linked to Badshah’s song “Tateeree”, the Haryana Police has demonstrated enforcement across digital platforms.

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According to the latest statistics released by Panchkula Police, a total of 857 links associated with the song have been removed so far, including 154 YouTube videos and 703 Instagram Reels.

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Police officials said that this action is being executed within the legal framework in coordination with social media platforms. Notices have been issued directing the respective platforms to remove all versions of the song, including re-uploads, short videos, and other formats. This measure has been taken specifically to curb objectionable content that employs derogatory language against women and minors.

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Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal asserted content that violates the dignity of women and minors will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will continue in cases.

He added that digital surveillance has been further strengthened to ensure compliance with the law and to send a positive message against the circulation of objectionable material. The DGP further said that the Haryana government, under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, remains committed to fostering a safe and responsible digital environment

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Additional Director General of Police and Panchkula Commissioner Sibas Kabiraj announced that the Haryana Police has issued a stern warning to the general public, stating that anyone found creating or sharing Reels, Shorts, or other videos featuring the banned song will face strict legal action in accordance with the law. In such instances, the associated social media accounts may be blocked or restricted, and repeat offenders will face cases under stringent provisions.

This matter is under investigation following an FIR registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula. Police teams are continuously monitoring digital content and identifying individuals and accounts involved in disseminating the song, officials added.

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