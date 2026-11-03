Hashneen Chauhan takes the lead

For Hashneen Chauhan, the journey of an actor is as much about personal growth as it is about professional milestones. Eight years after making her debut with the popular Punjabi web series Yaar Jigri Kasuti Degree, she is learning to embrace the uncertainties of the industry, celebrate every opportunity and trust the process. Her latest release, Patakka Guddiyan, marks an important milestone: her first solo lead role, in which she plays twin sisters with contrasting personalities.

“It’s been eight years and it’s been really wonderful. I was able to better myself as a person during this journey of being an actor,” she says.

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The actor, who lives in Patiala with her family, admits that the early years came with impatience and questions about when things would fall into place. Today, she has learnt to appreciate the journey rather than constantly measure its progress. Her work ethic, she believes, has helped her become more disciplined and patient.

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From Patiala to the world of acting

Acting was a childhood dream for Hashneen. She recalls being drawn to the screen from an early age, always wanting to be on the performing side rather than simply watching from the audience. School and college stage activities gave her opportunities to nurture that interest.

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After completing her schooling at Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, she graduated from MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, before pursuing postgraduate studies in English literature at Panjab University. Her family had no direct connection with the entertainment industry. Yet, when Hashneen expressed her desire to pursue acting after graduation, her parents supported her decision.

She began with pageants, and it was through the Miss Punjab pageant that she landed her first acting project. “I was a Bollywood-inspired teen. Learned so many things only from cinema,” she says.

The project that changed everything

Hashneen’s debut, Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree, remains the project closest to her heart. The web series, which premiered in 2018, brought her recognition as Simran, a name by which audiences continue to identify her. She later returned for the feature film based on the franchise, released this year.

“I feel like I owe my entire career to this one web series,” she says, acknowledging the opportunities and lessons it brought her. In 2021, she acted in Punjabi film Tunka Tunka, which received a positive response.

two contrasting worlds

With Patakka Guddiyan, Hashneen is taking on a challenge she has long awaited: carrying a film as the solo lead while portraying two characters. “I was waiting for this day when I would have a solo lead and that too comes with a double role,” she says.

The film revolves around twin sisters, Ruhi and Mahi, whose personalities could hardly be more different. For Hashneen, the double role presented considerable logistical and performance challenges. The demanding shoot required her to switch between looks repeatedly. Shot over approximately 25 days nearly two years ago, the film involved long working hours and little time to step away from the characters. “It was very hectic,” she recalls, adding that she had to remain focused on inhabiting both personalities.

Learning from the industry’s best

Among the experiences that have shaped her outlook is working with Neeru Bajwa in Thaapi. Hashneen describes the Punjabi star as disciplined and inspiring, recalling how Bajwa would fit in a gym session before arriving on set in the morning. “She’s the queen of Punjabi film industry. And that’s for a reason,” she says. Hashneen has also been part of films Shaunki Sardar, Dakuaan Da Munda and Mainu Pyar Kardie Parjaat Kudiye.

The girl behind the actor

Away from the sets, Hashneen describes herself as considerably different. While she is responsible and punctual during shoots, she says she can be carefree and even childlike in her personal life. She enjoys watching films, dancing to songs and spending time with her family in Patiala. Cinema remains a constant companion, whether she is working or taking a break. “I really appreciate when love comes my way,” she says, referring to fans who approach her for photographs or autographs. For her, such gestures are reasons for gratitude rather than a measure of personal importance.