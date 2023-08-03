Have talent, will shine

Afreen Alvi says that while there are many factors involved in making it big in this industry, talent is what sets you apart.

“There are a lot of fish in the pool, and only the intelligent ones survive. In the same case, there are lots of people who aspire to be actors, but the talented ones survive. These two qualities make you different from the others,” she says.

She adds, “I think that’s how the industry works. No one has the time or patience to wait in this industry. If I’m offered a role and I can invest my time in it, I will take it up.”

Casting, power games, lobbying, and nepotism are part of the industry, she says. “These things are present in our industry, and one has to go through them. But I feel that hard work, patience, and socialising helped me achieve success,” she adds.