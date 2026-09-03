HBO releases new Harry Potter trailer ahead of December premiere

HBO has dropped a fresh trailer for its upcoming Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series, offering fans an extended look at the young cast stepping into roles once played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Dominic McLaughlin leads as Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

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The eight-episode first season adapts J.K. Rowling's debut novel, tracing Harry's discovery that he is a wizard through to his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

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The footage shows the trio being sorted into Gryffindor, attending classes such as herbology and potions, and Harry training as Gryffindor's Quidditch Seeker.

Several scenes drawn directly from the book but left out of the 2001 film also appear, including an encounter with a mountain troll, a life-size wizard's chess match, and glimpses of the Invisibility Cloak and the Mirror of Erised.

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John Lithgow appears as Professor Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

Lord Voldemort remains absent from the trailer, with HBO expected to reveal the character later in the season.

The series marks HBO's attempt to adapt all seven of Rowling's novels into seven separate seasons. A second season, covering The Chamber of Secrets, was already confirmed in May, ahead of the first season's release.

The trailer follows an earlier first-look image released in March, which showed McLaughlin's Harry walking toward the Quidditch pitch in Gryffindor robes.

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" premieres on HBO Max on December 25, 2026.