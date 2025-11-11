DT
Home / Entertainment / HBO to adapt 'V For Vendetta' in series

HBO to adapt 'V For Vendetta' in series

The franchise began as a comic serial written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd and debuted in 1982

PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 04:12 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
HBO is set to bring series adaptation of the 2005 dystopian thriller "V for Vendetta".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Pete Jackson is attached to write the series adaptation.

The franchise began as a comic serial written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd and debuted in 1982 in the British anthology "Warrior," with DC taking over publishing it in 1988.

"V For Vendetta" is set in dystopian Britain where everything is controlled by the fascistic Norsefire party. An anarchist named V aims to ignite a revolution against the government with the help of Evey Hammond, a young woman V rescued from the country's secret police.

The project was adapted into a 2005 dystopian thriller film directed by James McTeigue in his directorial debut. Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Stephen Rea and Scotland Yard starred in the film among others.

James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios will executive produce the upcoming series, alongside will Ben Stephenson via Poison Pen and Leanne Klein of Wall to Wall Media, which is part of Warner Bros Television Studios UK. Warner Bros Television will produce.

