Home / Entertainment / HC hears arguments on plea to quash certification of 'The Kerala Story 2'

HC hears arguments on plea to quash certification of 'The Kerala Story 2'

The petition also seeks certain modifications, including reconsideration of its title

PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 02:07 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Photo: Kamakhayanrsingh/Instagram
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday heard arguments on a plea seeking to quash the certificate for public viewing granted to 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond'.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas will continue to hear arguments on the matter post lunch, sources said.

The court will, thereafter, decide whether it will view the film before its scheduled release on February 27, the sources said.

The plea has been moved by Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam in Kannur district, who has arrayed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents in the writ petition filed last week.

Besides quashing of its certification, the petition also seeks certain modifications, including reconsideration of its title.

The petitioner has claimed that the film was certified for public viewing by the CBFC allegedly without due compliance with the statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

According to the petition, the grievance arises from the teaser and trailer of the film, which portray narratives involving women from multiple states, yet brand the content as 'The Kerala Story', thereby associating alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively with the state of Kerala.

"Such a portrayal has the potential to stigmatise an entire regional population, disturb public order, and incite communal and regional disharmony", the petition has said.

