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Home / Entertainment / HC stays proceedings against singer Guru Randhawa over song lyrics

HC stays proceedings against singer Guru Randhawa over song lyrics

Flags notice issued without preliminary evidence

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:19 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Guru Randhawa. File
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed proceedings against singer Guru Randhawa after observing that the trial court issued notice to the accused without recording preliminary evidence as mandated under the law.

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Issuing notice of motion and fixing July 16 for further hearing, Justice Surya Partap Singh directed that “in the meantime proceedings before the trial Court shall remain stayed.”

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The order came on a petition under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita seeking quashing of a criminal complaint and the consequential order dated August 25, 2025, passed by a Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate at Samrala.

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Appearing for the petitioner, advocates Tejeshwar Singh and Tarushi Monga argued that the Magistrate had issued notice under the provisions of the BNSS without first recording preliminary evidence, contrary to the statutory scheme.

The Bench during the course of hearing was told that the complaint alleged offences under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arising out of lyrics in the petitioner’s song “Sirra”. The complainant alleged that it defamed the Jatt-Sikh community and insulted a religious custom.

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The petitioner, however, claimed absence of malicious intent, pointing out that a legal notice received earlier was promptly replied to, and an assurance was given for removal/revision of the lyric. “This assurance was acted upon by engaging with digital platforms to remove the content, demonstrating good faith,” the counsel added.

Taking note of the contention, Justice Surya Partap Singh asserted: “The order makes it apparent that the notice to the petitioner/accused has been issued without recording the preliminary evidence”.

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