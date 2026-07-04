‘He has a monthly pass’: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa roast Samay Raina on ‘India’s Got Latent 2’

Samay Raina is back with season two of "India’s Got Latent", and this time his childhood idols are the ones taking aim at him.

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Ahead of the show’s second episode, the comedian took to Instagram to gush about sharing the stage with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and writer Harssh Limbachiyaa. In his caption, Raina wrote that these were the artists who “made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way,” adding that he could hardly believe he was finally sharing a stage with them.

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But nostalgia aside, the veterans didn’t go easy on him once cameras rolled.

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In the episode, which dropped Friday, Sharda and Limbachiyaa repeatedly poked fun at Raina’s legal troubles from the show’s first season. Glancing at a cue card listing sponsors, Sharda joked that given how often the set gets “torn down,” cement and metal bars ought to be the real sponsors.

Limbachiyaa went further, comparing Raina’s court appearances to a “monthly pass,” joking he simply shows up to “mark his attendance.”

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The jokes referenced Season 1’s fallout, when a guest’s explicit remark toward a contestant led to multiple FIRs and legal proceedings. Raina had pulled all episodes and stepped back from public life before returning this year with a stand-up special addressing the controversy.