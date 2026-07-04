DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘He has a monthly pass’: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa roast Samay Raina on ‘India’s Got Latent 2’

‘He has a monthly pass’: Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa roast Samay Raina on ‘India’s Got Latent 2’

Ahead of the show’s second episode, the comedian takes to Instagram to gush about sharing stage with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and writer Harssh Limbachiyaa

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:35 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sharda joked that given how often the set gets “torn down,” cement and metal bars ought to be the real sponsors. Image credit/Instagram/@netflix_in
Advertisement

Samay Raina is back with season two of "India’s Got Latent", and this time his childhood idols are the ones taking aim at him.

Advertisement

Ahead of the show’s second episode, the comedian took to Instagram to gush about sharing the stage with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and writer Harssh Limbachiyaa. In his caption, Raina wrote that these were the artists who “made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way,” adding that he could hardly believe he was finally sharing a stage with them.

Advertisement

But nostalgia aside, the veterans didn’t go easy on him once cameras rolled.

Advertisement

In the episode, which dropped Friday, Sharda and Limbachiyaa repeatedly poked fun at Raina’s legal troubles from the show’s first season. Glancing at a cue card listing sponsors, Sharda joked that given how often the set gets “torn down,” cement and metal bars ought to be the real sponsors.

Limbachiyaa went further, comparing Raina’s court appearances to a “monthly pass,” joking he simply shows up to “mark his attendance.”

Advertisement

The jokes referenced Season 1’s fallout, when a guest’s explicit remark toward a contestant led to multiple FIRs and legal proceedings. Raina had pulled all episodes and stepped back from public life before returning this year with a stand-up special addressing the controversy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts