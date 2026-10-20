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Home / Entertainment / "He has been unwell for past two years": Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi amid lip-syncing controversy, says singer underwent major operation

"He has been unwell for past two years": Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi amid lip-syncing controversy, says singer underwent major operation

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ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Bhopal: Playback singer Mika Singh performs at a cultural programme during Bhojpur Utsav celebrations at Bhojpur near Bhopal on late Thursday. PTI Photo(PTI2_16_2018_000041B)
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Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, after the veteran singer faced allegations of lip-syncing during a recent performance.

Expressing his disappointment over the controversy, Mika Singh urged the media to verify facts before publishing reports, adding that such unverified claims can damage an artist's reputation.

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“The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?” Mika said in a strong-worded statement.

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Speaking about Daler Mehndi's health, Mika revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event.

"I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added.  In a video message on his Instagram handle, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi underwent an operation recently.

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He concluded with an appeal for fairness and respect for artists.  The post sparked a wave of reactions in the comment section, showing support for the veteran singer. Among them were singers Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur, Ali Chinai and actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kapil Sharma, Rahul Dev, Suyyash Rai, and Suniel Shetty, among others.  Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.

Uttarakhand folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan also commented on Mehndi's performance at the event, saying he could not confirm whether the singer was under the influence of alcohol. (ANI)

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