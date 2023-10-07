He is a shining star

IANS

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is currently being appreciated for his performances in web series Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala, has said he wouldn’t deny that he enjoyed dark themes.

“I wouldn’t deny the fact that I enjoy dark themes but I also enjoy all kinds of movies,” Avinash said.

The actor added, “I have a comedy next. I did a film called Tu Hai Mera Sunday, which is about five friends. I think it’s funny, it has its heart in its place and at the same time it was fun. Laila Majnu also was not dark… But apart from that, yes, Khakee, Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala and Bulbbul too I would like to believe have a certain kind of darkness. So, let me put it this way, this is a facet I have been able to project right now.”

Avinash began his career with the television series Yudh in 2014. It was in 2016 that he made his Bollywood debut with Tu Hai Mera Sunday. Later, he was seen in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.