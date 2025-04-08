‘He is nothing like he looks’: Randeep Hooda on working with Sunny Deol

Actor Randeep Hooda, whose upcoming starrer “Jaat” is set to hit the big screen on April 10, says Sunny Deol is soft spoken in real life but transforms when the cameras roll.

Hooda, who promoted the film alongside Deol and co-star Vineet Kumar Singh at an event here, said he has always been a fan of the “Gadar” star.

“We started making our muscles by looking at paaji (Deol). I had his poster in my cupboard... Started doing bench presses because of him,” Hooda said.

“After looking up to him for so many years, getting an opportunity to work with him was very good. He is nothing like he looks on screen. Let me reveal a secret – he is very easy-going and soft-spoken. But when the camera rolls, inme mata aajati hai (he changes completely),” he quipped.

Hooda, known for films such as “Murder 3”, “Highway” and “Sarabjit”, said he usually does a lot of preparation, but his role didn’t require it this time.

“All it required me was to be there, get the hair and makeup done, and remain in my attitude. The director thought of this character really well, and I just followed him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Singh, who was recently seen in “Chhaava”, said “Jaat” marks his first time playing a negative character.

“My role in ‘Jaat’ is what I have never done before. I am doing a negative role for the first time, and I hope you will like it,” he added.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers.