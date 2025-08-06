DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / He wants to have fun

He wants to have fun

Randeep Hooda wants to explore the comedy genre
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:33 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Randeep Hooda, known for his intense and transformative performances across genres from action-packed dramas to gripping cop thrillers, has now expressed a keen interest in exploring the world of comedy.

Advertisement

A method actor with a strong screen presence, Randeep has delivered powerful performances in films like Highway, Sarbjit and Jaat, but comedy is a genre he feels has remained largely untapped in his career.

Randeep shared, “I’ve always gravitated towards complex, layered characters and intense stories, but I do feel there’s a part of me that wants to do something more lighthearted and fun. I haven’t really had the right opportunity to explore comedy, and when I did try a couple of times, I don’t think those stories found the right audience. But yes, doing a good comedy is definitely on my wish-list.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts