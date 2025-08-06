He wants to have fun

Randeep Hooda, known for his intense and transformative performances across genres from action-packed dramas to gripping cop thrillers, has now expressed a keen interest in exploring the world of comedy.

Advertisement

A method actor with a strong screen presence, Randeep has delivered powerful performances in films like Highway, Sarbjit and Jaat, but comedy is a genre he feels has remained largely untapped in his career.

Randeep shared, “I’ve always gravitated towards complex, layered characters and intense stories, but I do feel there’s a part of me that wants to do something more lighthearted and fun. I haven’t really had the right opportunity to explore comedy, and when I did try a couple of times, I don’t think those stories found the right audience. But yes, doing a good comedy is definitely on my wish-list.”