Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

Mumbai, January 6

Fardeen Khan on Friday responded to Zeenat Aman's claims about his father Feroz Khan cutting her pay on the 'Qurbani' sets saying, "He'd have laughed out loud."

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently shared a post on Instagram about how late director Feroz Khan cut her pay on the 'Qurbani' sets.

In response to that, Feroz's son, Fardeen Khan, took to Instagram and wrote, "@thezeenataman aunty, if it's any consolation, family wasn't spared either. We just received the standard family discount of 25 percent (smiling emoji). Khan Saab would have loved your post. He would have laughed out loud."

Zeenat also reshared his story with a purple heart emoji.

'Qurbani' was released in 1980. It was directed by Feroz Khan, who also acted in the film alongside Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan and others.

Zeenat made her Instagram debut in February. She keeps on sharing reflective thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood, the privacy of celebrities, dyeing hair and many more things.

