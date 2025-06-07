Healthy competition works for the best

Hiten Tejwani, who is known for his nuanced performances and calm demeanor, is currently seen in Meri Bhavya Life. He agrees that there is competition in the entertainment industry, but healthy competition only works for the best. He says, “Working in a show, there is, of course, some competition between co-stars. It has to be there. But, it’s a healthy competition. If your performance is competitive, it will only help the scene.”

Advertisement