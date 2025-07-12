DT
Hearts aligned, screens lit

Hearts aligned, screens lit

Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi’s off-screen bond fuels on-screen magic
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:35 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Sony TV’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain – Naya Season has struck a chord with viewers, thanks to its emotionally resonant storytelling and the electric chemistry between its leads, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi. While fans are captivated by their on-screen performances, the admiration flows off screen as well.

Shivangi Joshi recently shared her experience working with Harshad, praising his infectious energy and unwavering dedication. “Harshad brings such vibrant energy to the set every single day. His talent and commitment are truly inspiring. There’s an effortless ease in how he performs, which elevates our scenes together. Over time, we’ve built a wonderful bond filled with mutual respect and comfort,” she said.

