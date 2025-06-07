DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Hectik is Hip Hop champion

Hectik is Hip Hop champion

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:26 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The second season of Hip Hop India has finally found its winner on Thursday.

Advertisement

The battle for the crown reached its ultimate thrilling conclusion as Shubhankar aka Hectik emerged as the winner of the dance competition on Amazon MX Player.

The grand finale was full of spectacular performances where Shubhankar outshone formidable finalists Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal and Lil Pool to emerge victorious in the battle of dance.

Advertisement

With his explosive energy and unmatched command of the KRUMP style, Shubhankar owned the stage and raised the winner’s belt in the grand finale. Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora judged the show.

Shubhankar expressed his happiness at being crowned the Hip Hop Season 2 winner. “My journey at Hip Hop India S2 has been incredible and something that I’ll never forget. Having Remo sir and Malaika ma’am guiding me throughout is something that will always be close to my heart. KRUMP taught me to move with purpose and speak without words. I’m grateful to everyone who saw that in me. Now, it’s time to take KRUMP places it’s never been,” said Shubhankar.

Advertisement

Praising his journey, Judge Remo D’Souza shared, “Shubhankar brought a new language to the stage. His KRUMP performances weren’t just powerful, they were honest, intense, and unforgettable. That’s what hip hop is all about— channelling who you are into your art. Week after week, he performed like he had something to prove, and today he proved it to the entire nation.”

Malaika Arora also praises Shubhankar’s style, presence and commitment to the KRUMP dance style in the show.

The grand finale was also attended by the lead cast of Metro..In Dino.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts