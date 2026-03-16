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Home / Entertainment / Heer Achhra in awe of Harbhajan Mann

Heer Achhra in awe of Harbhajan Mann

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:34 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Heer Achhra and Harbhajan Mann
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Actor Heer Achhra has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Punjabi film Eh Din Roz Ni Aune, which stars veteran singer-actor Harbhajan Mann alongside his son Avkash Mann. The film is also being produced by Harbhajan Mann and has already generated buzz among Punjabi cinema fans.

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While the project earlier sparked curiosity when Harbhajan Mann invited fans on social media to suggest a title for the film, the makers have now officially announced the name Eh Din Roz Ni Aune.

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Speaking about the experience of working on the film, Heer Achhra shared, “Honestly, I was a little intimidated before meeting Harbhajan Mann sir because he’s such a legendary name in Punjabi cinema. But the moment I met him, I realised how incredibly humble he is. His warmth and encouragement on set really surprised me,” Heer said.

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She added, “Working with someone who has contributed so much to Punjabi cinema was truly inspiring. His dedication and discipline made every day on set a learning experience.”

This film brings together emotion, music and powerful performances, making it one of the anticipated Punjabi releases to watch out for.

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