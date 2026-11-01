DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Heidi Klum turns heads with bizarre giant severed-hand Halloween costume

Heidi Klum turns heads with bizarre giant severed-hand Halloween costume

Klum stuns fans yet again

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum once again grabbed attention with her Halloween costume, but this time she took things to another level by transforming herself into a giant, bloodied severed hand.

Known for her unusual Halloween looks, Klum arrived at her annual Halloween party on October 31 in a truck covered with red ‘danger' signs. Actors dressed in yellow hazmat suits helped her get out of the vehicle, adding to the dramatic entry.

Advertisement

Klum's costume featured a bloodied wrist, while her face appeared at the centre of the giant hand. The fingers were also designed with rings and freshly done nails. During red carpet interviews, the supermodel revealed that the costume was made to look like her own hand. However, Klum attended the event without her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who has joined her in matching Halloween costumes in previous years.

Advertisement

The annual Halloween party, presented by Apothic and Butterfinger, was held at Cathedrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village. Over the years, Klum has become known for her elaborate Halloween transformations, with some of her most talked-about looks including Medusa, E.T., a peacock, Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit and a giant worm.

Ahead of the party, Klum had been sharing glimpses of her upcoming look on Instagram and asking her followers to guess what she would dress up as this year.

Advertisement

The supermodel once again teamed up with special effects makeup designer Mike Marino for her latest transformation. Marino, who won an Emmy for his work on The Penguin, spoke about the effort that went into creating the costume, “This costume this year is one of the most elaborate costumes ever made. It's so difficult to do and just the complication of it is really challenging.”

Klum has been hosting her annual Halloween party for years and has often surprised fans with costumes that take several hours of work and detailed makeup to create. — ANI

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts