Hema Malini apologises after being trolled for mistaking Bihu as 'festival of Bihar'

ANI

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini has found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls because of her latest tweet on the Bihu festival.

On Thursday, Hema Malini wished everyone a happy harvest period. However, she made a faux pas by calling ‘Bihu’ the New Year for Bihar.

“It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month,” Hema Malini tweeted.

Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the mistake and trolled the veteran actress. “Bihu is from Assam not Bihar,” a social media user tweeted. After facing backlash, Hema Malini issued an apology. “By mistake I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam,” she wrote.