Hema Malini delights the audience with her dance performance in Bhubaneswar

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini visited the revered Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha, where she offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath, on Saturday. Hema shared, “Feeling blessed to have celebrated Holi at Jagannath Puri. I have come from Mathura... Yesterday, we celebrated Holi at Mathura; today, we are celebrating the festival here... I thank the Odisha government, the people, and Sambit Patra for the arrangements.”

The visit to Puri was part of her Odisha tour, which also included a mesmerising dance performance at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar on March 14. The event, organised by legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, was a major highlight of the Holi celebrations in the state.

Dressed in an elegant yellow costume, Hema captivated the audience with her graceful Odissi and Kathak dance performances, blending classical expressions with devotion.