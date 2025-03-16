DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Hema Malini delights the audience with her dance performance in Bhubaneswar

Hema Malini delights the audience with her dance performance in Bhubaneswar

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini visited the revered Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha, where she offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath, on Saturday. Hema shared, “Feeling blessed to have celebrated Holi at Jagannath Puri. I...
article_Author
ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini visited the revered Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha, where she offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath, on Saturday. Hema shared, “Feeling blessed to have celebrated Holi at Jagannath Puri. I have come from Mathura... Yesterday, we celebrated Holi at Mathura; today, we are celebrating the festival here... I thank the Odisha government, the people, and Sambit Patra for the arrangements.”

The visit to Puri was part of her Odisha tour, which also included a mesmerising dance performance at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar on March 14. The event, organised by legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, was a major highlight of the Holi celebrations in the state.

Dressed in an elegant yellow costume, Hema captivated the audience with her graceful Odissi and Kathak dance performances, blending classical expressions with devotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper