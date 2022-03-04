Hema Malini gives a special gift to flautist Anirban on Hunarbaaz…

Colors’ Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan revealed its Behatreen 14 contestants at the grand premiere episode last week.
As the competition gets tougher, contestants brace themselves to put their best foot forward to make it to Fantastic 12 this week. This weekend, the show will celebrate Mother’s Special, which will feature some incredible performances to honour and salute the love of a mother.
Joining the judge’s panel this week with Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar will be India’s dream girl, veteran actor Hema Malini making the occasion truly special.
During the shoots, as contestant Anirban prepared to dazzle the audience with his performance in the presence of his mother, Hema Malini had an exciting surprise for him beforehand. The actress said, “I have come from Mathura and looking at you I feel like you are Gopal from Vrindavan as only Krishna plays the flute so well. Lord Krishna has sent this for you because you resemble him.”
She also gifted him a flute from Mathura. Not just that, Hema Malini also performed on song Sundara Gopalam, where she played Yashoda and Anirban portrayed Gopal playing the flute. The dance performance had the audience mesmerized by Hema’s elegance and expressions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh
Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of...
If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia
Zelenskyy has earlier stated that Russian forces were huntin...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers