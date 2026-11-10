Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has reviewed Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, saying she walked into the theatre expecting very little and left pleasantly surprised. She shared her verdict in a post on X on Tuesday, five days after the film opened.

Her low expectations came from the story itself. "I went with least expectations as there is just so much one can tweak in a narration that even young kids are aware of," she wrote.

The film changed her mind on three counts: its presentation, its effects and its cast. She called the presentation "fabulous" and the special effects "mind blowing", saying they "left me breathless with anticipation". She also praised "the apt casting of the protagonists". The audience around her, she wrote, was equally absorbed. "I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded."

The technology, in her view, did the heavy lifting. "In fact the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference."

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Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film was shot for IMAX, and Part Two is slated for Diwali 2027. Critics have been divided, with published ratings ranging from 2.75 to 4.5 out of 5.

Malini kept her closing note simple. "A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed!"