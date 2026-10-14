Salman Khan says he has no regrets about staying single, hopes to have children someday

Superstar Salman Khan, who returned to the couch for the final season of Karan Johar’s popular chat show “Koffee With Karan”, said he was happy with his decision of not getting married but hopes to have children of his own someday.

The actor also revisited his viral “I’m a virgin” comment during his appearance on the show in 2014.

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Salman was the first guest for the ninth and final season of “Koffee With Karan”, which began its journey on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from Wednesday.

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His conversation with Karan touched on a range of topics, from marriage, fatherhood, loneliness to his die-hard fans and friendships with several of his contemporaries.

In the beginning of the episode, Karan talked about Salman’s close friend, Aamir Khan, tying the knot for the third, to which the superstar replied, “I’m happy for him.”

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When asked about his marriage plans, the 60-year-old said, “I’m doing fine.”

“Are you still a virgin?” Karan followed up, referring to their 2014 conversation.

Salman laughed before explaining, “That was a way of saying, ‘Karan, I don’t want to talk about it.’ Because you keep on saying that you’re dating so and so... But I never want to talk about it.” “You never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And that person goes ahead and marries somebody else. So I always had this in my head since I was 15-16,” he added.

Salman recalled the advice his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, gave him many years ago.

“My father said, ‘Ye personal life bedroom hai aur living room puri country hai. Jo aap living room me bol sakte ho, wo puri country me bolo. Aur bedroom ka hai wo living room tak nahi aana chahiye.’” During the conversation, Karan spoke about feeling lonely because he did not have a partner.

Salman responded by saying that the filmmaker had his children and mother for company.

“You are lonely when nobody wants to be with you. Karan, I don’t think people don’t want to be with you,” he added.

Asked if he missed having children of his own, the superstar said, “Of course, I will have children at some point in time.”

Karan, who is the father to twins Yash and Roohi, described having children as the biggest blessing in his life.

To this, Salman said he was happy for the filmmaker.

“So you can never say that you’re lonely, you have two beautiful kids. And they will grow up and they will have girlfriends and boyfriends. Then they will get married and settle down. And they have children. You will be a grandpa Karan,” he added.

The conversation then turned to marriage, with Salman saying neither he nor Johar could blame others for not having a partner.

“Nobody stopped you from that Karan... Nobody stopped me either. It’s just that you stopped yourself and I stopped myself,” he said.

“I can’t blame anyone, it’s my decision and I’m happy with that decision. But yes, kids will come in,” he added.

Salman also spoke about the success of his generation of male stars, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, saying they remained deeply invested in their work.

“We are very interested in our work. We want to get out of our houses and get on to the sets, and we want to do good work. Sometimes it turns out right, sometimes it does not,” he said.