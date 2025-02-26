Here is what Govinda said on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja

Bollywood actor Govinda is again in the news after the accidental shooting incident in October last year.

This time, reports claim that his wife Sunita has filed for separation and has also sent a legal document regarding the matter.

However, the actor's manager has now stated that the reports of the actor's wife Sunita filing for separation are being circulated to gain public attention.

When ETimes contacted Govinda, he responded saying, “These are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films.”

Speaking to Pinkvilla Hindi Rush, Sunita had said, “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much."

The actor's manager, Shashi Sinha, told IANS, “Right now, the news is being spread everywhere. So we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice to the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete information regarding its contents. The legal notice hasn't yet reached us."

The manager also said that Sunita has been making statements that pique the audience's interest regarding Govinda for the past few days. He continued, "You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or the other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance."

The manager said that Govinda lives in the bungalow most of the time while Sunita lives in a flat, but there is no lack of interest on the actor's part when it comes to taking care of Sunita and his family.

“There are certain things that are going on. But they are on their own terms. But it is not like there is a poet in a book or something. Govinda is a man of a different nature. He stands for others, and for his family," the manager shared.

However, Shashi refused to call this arrangement (the actor spending a significant amount of time in his bungalow and Sunita living in a flat) as the couple living separately.

“They don't live separately. Govinda lives in his bungalow. Most of the time, he lives there. Yes, he comes and goes to his house. He lives in a bungalow for a few days. He works in a political party, he is in the ministry. He is associated with the government. So, it's very natural for him to spend some time in his bungalow," he added.